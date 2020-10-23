Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4,234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $2,623,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 140166 boosted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

