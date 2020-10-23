Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

