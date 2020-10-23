Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

