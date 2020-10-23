Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 54.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

