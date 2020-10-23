BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

BKGFY opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $1.354 dividend. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.50%.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.