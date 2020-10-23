BidaskClub Downgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $182.44 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,574,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.