BidaskClub Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $820,655. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

