BidaskClub Lowers Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

MTEM stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

