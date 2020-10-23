BidaskClub Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities lowered Yandex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. AXA increased its holdings in Yandex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 160,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,897,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

