BidaskClub Upgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Strong-Buy

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

