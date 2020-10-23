BidaskClub Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Buy

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

