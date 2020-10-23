BidaskClub Upgrades FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) to “Buy”

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINV opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BP PLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

