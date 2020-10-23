BidaskClub Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Value Line has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Value Line by 10.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Value Line by 109.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Value Line by 381.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.