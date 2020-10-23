Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

