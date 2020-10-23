BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $21,515.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

