Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.07.

BKI stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 42.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

