Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) Insider Purchases A$29,999.76 in Stock

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) insider Andrew Radonjic acquired 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.76 ($21,428.40).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold, cobalt, and nickel properties. It primarily holds interests in the Red Gate project, including one granted exploration license covering an area of 145.2 square kilometers located to the northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Silver Swan South project, which comprises one exploration license application and six granted prospecting licenses covering an area of 38.5 square kilometers located near Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Middle Creek project that consists 22 prospecting license applications covering an area of 39.7 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.