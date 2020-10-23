Bloom Burton Reiterates Accumulate Rating for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Bloom Burton restated their accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.19.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$59.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

