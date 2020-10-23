Bloom Burton Reiterates Accumulate Rating for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)

Bloom Burton restated their accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.19.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$59.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

