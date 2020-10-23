Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $93,658.68 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,910.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.

On Thursday, August 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02.

On Monday, August 17th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,650 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $23,364.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $716,317.10.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 68,774 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,050,178.98.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

