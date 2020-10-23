Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 280,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $525.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Blucora by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Blucora by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

