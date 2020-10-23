B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.43.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

