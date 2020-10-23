Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$39.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.5318999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.