BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

BWA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.