BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

BWA stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 681,906 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

