Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$235.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYD. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$218.40.

BYD opened at C$195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 93.07.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

