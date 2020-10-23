Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

