Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.