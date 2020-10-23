Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

BDN stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after buying an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 1,205,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 1,137,196 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.