Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

