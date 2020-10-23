Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target at C$6.68

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

VII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.1222299 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

