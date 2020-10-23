Brokers Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

NYSE:ACI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

