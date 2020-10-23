Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $10.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.66 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,259.89.

CMG opened at $1,300.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,093.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

