Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ BIPC opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
