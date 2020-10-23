Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,323,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 191,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $41,047,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $24,682,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

