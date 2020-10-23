Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.38

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$91.38 and last traded at C$69.98, with a volume of 87679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -686.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

