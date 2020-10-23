Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £39,277.81 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

Caroline Connellan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Caroline Connellan acquired 1,150 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,802.50 ($24,565.59).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,669.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,601.13.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

