BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

