BTIG Research Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

NMIH stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.88.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NMI by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NMI by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,310 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

