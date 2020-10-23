Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.63 million during the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BUI)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products.

