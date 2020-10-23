Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.63 million during the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products.

