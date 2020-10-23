Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

BG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

BG stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

