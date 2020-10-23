Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

