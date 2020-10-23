Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

