Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

