Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). 59,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 47,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

About Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

