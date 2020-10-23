Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

CMBM opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

