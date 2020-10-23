Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.53.

CPT opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

