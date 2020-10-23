Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 516.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

