Canaccord Genuity Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.33. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 306.13.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.04339 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,010. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,577. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

