Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 661,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

