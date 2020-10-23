Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 459.88 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.21. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

