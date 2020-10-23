Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Trading 37.5% Higher

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI)’s stock price traded up 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 51,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Elmag Investments inc. purchased 6,953,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$347,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,434,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,971,706.30.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

